Applications are invited for various medical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Officers. The period of contract shall be from 01/07/2022 to till 30/06/2024.

Name of post :

Contract Medical Officer – General Duty (GDMO) – Part Time (Female)

Contract Medical Officer – Occupational Health (OH)

Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO)

No. of posts:

Contract Medical Officer – General Duty (GDMO) – Part Time (Female) : 1

Contract Medical Officer – Occupational Health (OH): 1

Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO) : 2

Salary :

Contract Medical Officer – General Duty (GDMO) – Part Time (Female) : Rs. 50,000/-

Contract Medical Officer – Occupational Health (OH) : Rs. 1,00,000/-

Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO) : Rs. 1,05,000/-

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 21, 2022 at ONGC, AAFB Exploratory Asset, Srikona, Silchar. Reporting time for the interview is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm only

How to apply : Candidates need to bring a copy of the following documents along with the originals and report in time at the venue mentioned above:

i. 2 copies of duly signed and filled application format at Annexure I

ii. Any one Photo identity proof like PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License, Voter I Card.

iii. Passport size photograph.

iv. Class 10th Board Certificate containing Date of Birth (DOB). No other proof for determining Date of Birth shall be considered.

v. Consolidated Marksheet of MBBS Degree

vi. M.B.B.S. Degree.

vii. Internship Completion Certificate.

viii. Valid Registration Certificate with the statutory registration Council like MCI etc.

ix. PWBD Certificate (if applicable) Certificate of disability should be issued by Civil Surgeon in case of PWBD Certificate. The minimum degree of disability in order for a person to be eligible for any concessions/benefits would be 40%.

x. Proof of Higher Qualification (if any) – Mark sheet of all semesters and Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

xi. Experience Certificate (if any).

xii. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from existing employer, if any (in case the candidate is a regular employee in a Govt. organisation / PSU).

xiii. Valid proof of change of name (in case, applicable)

