Applications are invited for the posts of Coordinator under Tata Institute of Social Sciences Guwahati.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Coordinator for Special Cell for Women, Assam state. A total of one Coordinator is required for full-time work to coordinate the work across eleven Special Cells for Women located in the following districts of Assam – Kamrup Metro, Kamrup (Rural), Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Barpeta.

Name of post : Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Dairy Development Department Recruitment 2022

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : The candidate must have a post-graduate qualification in social work (M.A. in Social Work/MSW) from Central/ Deemed/State-Recognized University. Candidates based in Assam, possessing Master’s degree in other social sciences, specifically Women Studies, Psychology, Sociology, may also be considered at the discretion of the Selection Committee.

Candidates must have at least 4 years’ relevant work experience on the issue of gender-based violence including some experience in direct casework and/or intervention work on women’s issues at the grass-root level with extensive experience in one or more of the following: women’s rights/empowerment-based work with the State, advocacy, strategic writing & planning, feminist social work practice, PMET (programme monitoring, evaluation and training).

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV posts in ADP College Nagaon

Candidate must demonstrate willingness to travel extensively within Assam, particularly to districts where Cells are located as well as to other districts in the State and occasionally to other States as per programme requirements detailed in section on job description above.

Candidate must multi-task extensively, anchor specific Projects’ & project personnel’s work, work in feminist workplace environment, beyond ‘9-to-5 office’ setting with varied groups of individuals.

Verbal and written fluency in local languages/dialects as spoken in the specific district is essential, and working knowledge of English and comfort with the use of computers & internet is also necessary.

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their detailed resume / Curriculum Vitae on or before June 30, 2022 until 6 PM to assam.spcell@tiss.edu

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Secretary, Assistant, Nurse and Officer vacancies in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya