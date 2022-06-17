Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gogamukh College Assam.

Gogamukh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a vacant Grade-III post.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from recognized institution along with 3 months diploma in computer. The candidate should have the knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel. The candidates must have proficiency in local language

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should be as per Guidelines No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send an application in Standard Form Assam Gazette (Part-IX) along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Gogamukh College payable at State Bank of India, Gogamukh Branch, Gogamukh. The applications must reach the Principal, Gogamukh College, P.O.- Gogamukh, Dhemaji, PIN-787034 , Assam within July 1, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Link 1, Link 2

Application Form : Click Here

