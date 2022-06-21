Applications are invited for various teaching positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam.
State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant posts of Contractual Faculty Member in various subjects.
Name of post : Contractual Faculty Member
No. of posts : 9
Subject wise vacancies :
- Agriculture Engineering : 1
- Information Technology : 1
- Sociology : 1
- MBA (HR Management) : 1
- Home Science : 1
- Rural Development : 1
- Agriculture (Soil Science) : 1
- MBA (Finance) : 1
- Mass Communication & Journalism (IEC) : 1
Qualification : Master Degree ( regular course) from recognized university in the required discipline. Applicants with PhD / NET qualified may be given preference
Experience : Should have training / teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 years
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Age : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2022
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the website https://siprd.niyuktiportal.in from June 27, 2022 to midnight of July 11, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
