Applications are invited for various teaching positions in State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant posts of Contractual Faculty Member in various subjects.

Name of post : Contractual Faculty Member

No. of posts : 9

Subject wise vacancies :

Agriculture Engineering : 1

Information Technology : 1

Sociology : 1

MBA (HR Management) : 1

Home Science : 1

Rural Development : 1

Agriculture (Soil Science) : 1

MBA (Finance) : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism (IEC) : 1

Qualification : Master Degree ( regular course) from recognized university in the required discipline. Applicants with PhD / NET qualified may be given preference

Experience : Should have training / teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 years

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the website https://siprd.niyuktiportal.in from June 27, 2022 to midnight of July 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

