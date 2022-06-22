Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Directorate of Agriculture Assam.

The Directorate of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for purely contractual positions of Agri-business Development Executive (9 nos), MIS Executive (1nos) and Project Management Executive (1 nos) under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme.

Name of post : Agri-business Development Executive

No. of posts : 9

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate in Agribusiness/Finance, Commerce, Rural Development, Social Science, and Entrepreneurship Development, Banking with 5 years working experience in promoting agri/ food sector enterprises, Provide handholding on enterprise launching, Banking and Financial projects.

Demonstrated experience in working with agribusiness, social sector, rural development managing capacity building programmes; would be preferred

Proactive and entrepreneurial attitude; exploring and developing innovative approaches that appeal to rural and urban/ peri-urban entrepreneurs/farmers.

Excellent networking skills; ability to engage with the public and private sectors.

Excellent (writing and oral) communication skills, reporting and presentation skills

Available for frequent travel in the Districts.

Language- Fluency in English and Assamese is essential

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 40 years of age as on 31st May 2022. However, in case of exceptionally talented candidate having wide relevant experience this requirement may be relaxed

Name of post : MIS Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The MIS Executive must possess at least a B. Sc. (IT or Comp. Sc.)/B.Tech. (Computer Science)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a closely related field.

Working Experience: The MIS Executive should have at least 1 years professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization.

Computer Skills: The MIS Executive must have expertise in using Internet based applications, working with advanced word processing/spreadsheet including MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power Point, related applications and software & hardware computer systems.

Language: Fluency in English and Assamese is essential

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 31st May 2022

Name of post : Project Management Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MBA in Agribusiness/Finance, Master’s in Commerce/ Rural Development/ Entrepreneurship Development/ Banking or closely related field with 1 years working experience in promoting agri/food sector enterprises, support handholding in agri infrastructure, Entrepreneurship Development projects

Demonstrated experience in working with agribusiness, social sector, rural development managing capacity building programmes; would be preferred

Proactive and entrepreneurial attitude; exploring and developing innovative approaches that appeal to rural and urban/peri-urban entrepreneurs/farmers.

Excellent networking skills; ability to engage with the public and private sectors

Excellent (writing and oral) communication skills, reporting and presentation skills

Available for frequent travel in the Districts of Assam.

Language: Fluency in English and Assamese is essential.

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 45 years of age as on 31st May 2022. However, in case of exceptionally talented candidate having wide relevant experience this requirement may be relaxed.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications only through email at assamaif@gmail.com before 4:30 PM of July 4, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

