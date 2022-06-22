Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bharat Electronics Limited Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer-I in Assam.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE /BTech /BSc (Engg- 4 years) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Science. Aggregate of all semesters/years – 55% and above for General, OBC(NCL) & EWS Candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disabilities)

Experience : Minimum 2 years as on 01.06.2022

Remuneration : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 45,000/- per month for the 2nd year, Rs. 50,000/- per month for the 3rd year and Rs. 55,000/- per month for the 4th year respectively.

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.06.2022

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test. The venue for the Written Test / Interview will be intimated later

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications complete in all respects to Deputy General Manager (MR,MS&ADSN), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bengaluru – 560013.

Candidates are required to attach the following documents along with the application-

i) 10th Standard marks card (as proof of date of birth)

ii) All certificates (starting from Matriculation/Class X) in support of educational qualifications.

iii) B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.-4years) Degree certificate (as applicable).

iv) All semester Marks Sheets/Final consolidated marks sheet.

v) Caste/Community/Disability/Income certificate in case of candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC(NCL)/ PwBD/ EWS respectively.

The last date of receipt of applications is July 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

