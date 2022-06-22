Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bharat Electronics Limited Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer-I in Assam.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE /BTech /BSc (Engg- 4 years) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Science. Aggregate of all semesters/years – 55% and above for General, OBC(NCL) & EWS Candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disabilities)

Experience : Minimum 2 years as on 01.06.2022

Remuneration : An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 45,000/- per month for the 2nd year, Rs. 50,000/- per month for the 3rd year and Rs. 55,000/- per month for the 4th year respectively.

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.06.2022

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test. The venue for the Written Test / Interview will be intimated later

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications complete in all respects to Deputy General Manager (MR,MS&ADSN), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli post, Bengaluru – 560013. 

Candidates are required to attach the following documents along with the application-

i) 10th Standard marks card (as proof of date of birth)

ii) All certificates (starting from Matriculation/Class X) in support of educational qualifications.

iii) B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.-4years) Degree certificate (as applicable).

iv) All semester Marks Sheets/Final consolidated marks sheet.

v) Caste/Community/Disability/Income certificate in case of candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC(NCL)/ PwBD/ EWS respectively.

The last date of receipt of applications is July 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

