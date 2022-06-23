Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair Professor, attached to the Department of Assamese, School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates must be distinguished academicians as well as an erudite scholar having evidences of significant contributions in the field of Philosophy / Culture / Religion / History / Social Sciences or in Multidisciplinary / Comparative Study encompassing relevant fields with in-depth knowledge of neo-vaishnavite movement with special reference to Srimanta Sankaradeva. The applicant should have vision and foresight to provide necessary leadership in the above mentioned field(s) of research. She / He should be preferably not more than sixty five (65) years of age

Pay : Pay and allowances will be as per UGC rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through e-mail at turecruit@tezu.ernet.in by 18.07.2022 (05.00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

