Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati.

ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Homeopathy Physician on part time basis.

Name of post : Homeopathy Physician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Degree in Homeopathy of a recognized university or statutory State Board or Council or equivalent recognized under the Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Scientist vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

ii) Enrolment on the Central Register of Homeopathy or State Register of Homeopathy

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates as per rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 28, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for eleven vacancies in Directorate of Agriculture