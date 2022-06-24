Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Project Scientists.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Engineering or Rural Development or related field

Work Experience : Sufficient working experience in the required field including basic knowledge of agriculture, extension techniques and rice value chain

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist (CIP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Sciences

Work Experience : The applicant should preferably have 1 year of relevant / similar work experience in project implementation

Remuneration : Rs. 3.6 lakh to Rs. 4.37 lakhs per year

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification and experience may submit their applications in prescribed format along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before June 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

