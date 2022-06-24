Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute Of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute Of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific and Technical Assistant on purely temporary basis which may be extended further depending on the satisfactory performance of the candidate.

Name of post : Scientific and Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) M.Sc. in any branches of life sciences with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

ii) 4 years of research experience post MSc or PhD (submitted or awarded) from a recognized University / Institution

Desirable : Skill in scientific correspondence, preparation of scientific presentation and project documents, report preparation, technical part of video conferencing etc. The candidate should have excellent writing proficiency

Emoluments : For candidates having M.Sc. and 4 years of research experience/ Ph.D. submitted: Rs. 35,000/- per month;

For candidates having PhD: Rs. 40,000/- per month.

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within July 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

