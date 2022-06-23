Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I for the project entitled “Design and Development of highly sensitive Non-Conventional Ring Channel Shaped MOSFET based current mirror integrated pressure sensors (DST/TDT/DDP-36/2021)” under Technology Development Transfer (TDT) Division and Device Development Programme (DDP) Scheme, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Development of highly sensitive Non-Conventional Ring Channel Shaped MOSFET based current mirror integrated pressure sensors (DST/TDT/DDP-36/2021)

Qualification : B.Tech./M.Tech. in Electronics Engineering with specialization in Electronics / VLSI / MEMS and related areas, with a minimum of 60% marks.

Salary :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA to Scholars who are selected through (a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE or (b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- + HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of submission of application form.

Selection Procedure : The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for interview by 13th July 2022. Physical/Skype/Google Meet based Interview will be held tentatively on 15th July 2022. The exact time of interview will be informed through email.

How to apply : Candidates can send self-attested scanned copies of the certificates, the application form to pradeeprathore@nitm.ac.in as a single PDF file on or before 11th July 2022

The subject of the email should be “Application for the post of JRF in DST Project (DST/TDT/DDP-36/2021)”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

