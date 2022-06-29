Applications are invited for various research based positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (Agriculture).

Name of post : Young Professional (Agriculture)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : BSc in agricultural and allied science with MSc in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy / Agricultural Bio Chemistry / Soil Science / Soil Chemistry / Agricultural Statistics / Irrigation Water Management / Applied Biotechnology or equivalent with consistently good academic record and minimum 55% throughout.

Desirable : Working experience in relevant field, working knowledge of GIS software, working knowledge of computers and common software packages e.g. MS Office.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for appointment of Young Professionals shall be 40 years as on closing date of advertisement

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format with all necessary documents and testimonials to The Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O: Kaliabhomora, Tezpur-784021, Assam through registered post/speed post on or before July 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

