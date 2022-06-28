Applications are invited for various medical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati
Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Anesthesiologist
Name of post : Anesthesiologist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Diploma / MD in Anesthesia
Experience : Fresh / Retired candidates may also apply
Age Limit : No bar
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within July 3, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
