Applications are invited for various medical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Anesthesiologist

Name of post : Anesthesiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma / MD in Anesthesia

Experience : Fresh / Retired candidates may also apply

Age Limit : No bar

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within July 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

