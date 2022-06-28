Apply for Anesthesiologist vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Anesthesiologist

Name of post : Anesthesiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma / MD in Anesthesia

Experience : Fresh / Retired candidates may also apply

Age Limit : No bar

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within July 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

