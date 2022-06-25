Applications are invited for various medical positions under Northeast Frontier Railway.
Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Practitioner on full time contract basis in Lumding Division.
Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (Full Time)
No. of posts : 7
Hospital wise vacancies :
- Divisional Railway Hospital / Lumding : 3
- MBG Health Unit : 1
- NHLG Health Unit : 3
Disciplines : Pathologist, Radiologist, Ophthalmologist, GDMO
Qualifications :
Specialist : The candidates should possess MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in respective subject / field as a specialist and should be registered with Indian Medical Council
General Duty : The candidates should possess MBBS and be registered with Indian Medical Council
Salary :
- Specialist : Rs. 95000/- per month (1st year), Rs. 1,05,000/- per month (2nd year onwards)
- General Duty : Rs. 75000/- per month
Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on Whatsapp call on June 29, 2022 at 11 AM
How to apply : Candidates should send scanned copy of their application duly filled / signed as per the enclosed format with copies of all certificates / testimonials through email id ie. cmppersonnellmg@gmail.com up to June 28, 2022 till 6 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here