Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Practitioner on full time contract basis in Lumding Division.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (Full Time)

No. of posts : 7

Hospital wise vacancies :

Divisional Railway Hospital / Lumding : 3

MBG Health Unit : 1

NHLG Health Unit : 3

Disciplines : Pathologist, Radiologist, Ophthalmologist, GDMO

Qualifications :

Specialist : The candidates should possess MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in respective subject / field as a specialist and should be registered with Indian Medical Council

General Duty : The candidates should possess MBBS and be registered with Indian Medical Council

Salary :

Specialist : Rs. 95000/- per month (1 st year), Rs. 1,05,000/- per month (2 nd year onwards)

year), Rs. 1,05,000/- per month (2 year onwards) General Duty : Rs. 75000/- per month

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on Whatsapp call on June 29, 2022 at 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates should send scanned copy of their application duly filled / signed as per the enclosed format with copies of all certificates / testimonials through email id ie. cmppersonnellmg@gmail.com up to June 28, 2022 till 6 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

