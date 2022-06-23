Applications are invited for sixteen vacant positions in ARIAS Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Management Specialist, Business Analyst, District Agricultural Marketing Coordinators, Handloom & Textiles Specialist and MIS Operators.

Name of post : Project Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The PMS must hold an advanced university degree in Business Administration (MBA)/ Masters in Public Policy/ Master in Economics/Masters in Development Studies from any recognized University/Institution with experience in Project Management.

Working Experience: PMS should possess 11 (eleven) + years of professional experience.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 18.00 Lakh to Rs. 25.80 Lakh

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st June, 2022.

Name of post : Business (Data) Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The BA must hold First class graduate degree in Engineering or Postgraduate in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, or a related field.

Working Experience: BA should possess 5 – 7 years of professional experience with demonstrable accomplishments in the areas of data

administration, data management, information technology or computer science.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 Lakh to Rs. 10.80 Lakh

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st June, 2022.

Name of post : District Agricultural Marketing Coordinators

No. of posts : 8

Educational Qualifications: Graduate Degree in Agriculture or allied Science from any recognized University/ approved Institution.

Working Experience: At least 5 years of professional experience in Agricultural Marketing, Agribusiness and Value Chain Development, specifically in the development of market linkages and working experience in the establishment of Agriculture & Horticulture based institutions and operations of marketing enterprises by farmer organizations, agri-entrepreneurs etc.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 Lakh to Rs. 10.80 Lakh

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st June, 2022.

Name of post : Handloom & Textiles Specialist (H&T-S)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The candidate must possess a 4 (four) Years Degree in Textile or Handloom Technology or Textile Design from a recognized University/Institute of repute. Or 3 (three) Years Diploma in Textile or Handloom Technology or Textile Design.

Working Experience: In case of candidates having Degree in Textile Technology/Handloom Technology/ Textile Design, the candidate must have minimum 10 years of working experience in the field of Handloom or Textile Sector. The candidate should have preferably minimum 3 years of working experience in Managerial/ Sr. officer cadre position. The candidate should have experience of project preparation and implementation in any Govt. Department/ Public/ Private sector organization. Experience in Weaving/ Designing/ Product Development is desirable. Or In case of candidates with Diploma in Textile Technology / Handloom Technology / Textile Design, the candidate must have minimum 12 years of working experience in the field of Handloom or Textile Sector. The candidate should have preferably minimum 3 years of working experience in Managerial/ Sr. officer cadre position. The candidate should have experience of project preparation and implementation in any Govt. Department/ Public/ Private sector organization. Experience in Weaving/Designing/Product Development is desirable.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.00 Lakh to Rs. 9.60 Lakh

Name of post : MIS Operators (MIS)

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualifications: The MIS Operator must possess a Bachelor degree in any discipline preferably Bachelor in Computer

Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a closely related field.

Working Experience: The MIS Operator should have at least (a) 2 years professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization in case of Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA). (b) 3 years professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization in case of Diploma in Computer Science. (c) 5 years professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private

sector organization in case of Bachelor degree in any discipline.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 2.40 Lakh to Rs. 3.00 Lakh

How to apply : Candidates having essential qualification and experience have to apply through a soft copy of the application & the supporting documents which are to be sent by email to hrarias@arias.in /hrdepariass@gmail.com . The application shall be submitted only in English language, as per the prescribed Application format provided in the website of ARIAS Society along with scanned copy of a signed cover-letter and self-attested copies of the supporting documents. The soft copy of the application, cover letter & the supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in /hrdepariass@gmail.com . Applications are to be submitted only through email before 4:30PM of 4th July 2022.

