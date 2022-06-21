Dikhowmukh College Assam Career

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dikhowmukh College Assam.

Dikhowmukh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a diploma or a certificate in Computer Application of minimum three months duration. One should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English DTP and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years in case of UR candidates and 43 years in case of OBC /MOBC candidates as on 01.01.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, Dikhowmukh College payable at State Bank of India, Gaurisagar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Dikhowmukh College, Sivasagar, Assam, PIN-785664 within July 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

