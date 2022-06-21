Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dikhowmukh College Assam.

Dikhowmukh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a diploma or a certificate in Computer Application of minimum three months duration. One should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English DTP and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years in case of UR candidates and 43 years in case of OBC /MOBC candidates as on 01.01.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, Dikhowmukh College payable at State Bank of India, Gaurisagar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Dikhowmukh College, Sivasagar, Assam, PIN-785664 within July 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

