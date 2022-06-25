Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited.

Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers, Managers, Senior Executives, Executive and Senior Engineer.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Costing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ICWA/CMA with good academic background

Experience : Minimum 5 to 7 years of experience in relevant field is preferred

Maximum CTC (up to)(Rs.) : 16 lac

Also read : Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Manager- Accounts Payable

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered accountant/ MBA finance from reputed institute

Experience : Minimum 10 years of Post Qualification Experience, preferably in Accounts payable, Controlling, and MIS reporting

Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 20 Lac

Name of post : Senior Executive- Accounts Payable

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ICWA/MBA (Finance) /MCom from reputed institute with good academic background

Experience : Minimum 4 years’ experience in Accounts payable, Controlling, and MIS reporting preferred

Also read : Assam Career : ARIAS Society Recruitment 2022

Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 10 Lac

Name of post : Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B Tech in computer science or Information Technology /MCA from reputed college/university

Experience : Minimum 4 years of experience in IT support & networking

Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 8 Lac

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech (Civil/Mech/Electrical/Industrial Engg.)with diploma in material management preferable from reputed University/ Institute with good academic background

Experience : Minimum 7 years experience in a Mechanical/ Electrical / Heavy Engg. Industry

Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 16 Lac

Name of post : Senior Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from reputed institute with good academic background

Experience : Minimum 6 years experience in Pulp & Paper/ Hydrocarbon/ Chemical/ Fertilizer and Distillery industry

preferred

Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 8 Lac

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply through online mode in www.abrpl.co.in

Last date for submission of the Bio Data is 15th July 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Scientist vacancy in Assam Agricultural University