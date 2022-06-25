Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited.
Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers, Managers, Senior Executives, Executive and Senior Engineer.
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Costing)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ICWA/CMA with good academic background
Experience : Minimum 5 to 7 years of experience in relevant field is preferred
Maximum CTC (up to)(Rs.) : 16 lac
Name of post : Manager- Accounts Payable
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Chartered accountant/ MBA finance from reputed institute
Experience : Minimum 10 years of Post Qualification Experience, preferably in Accounts payable, Controlling, and MIS reporting
Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 20 Lac
Name of post : Senior Executive- Accounts Payable
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ICWA/MBA (Finance) /MCom from reputed institute with good academic background
Experience : Minimum 4 years’ experience in Accounts payable, Controlling, and MIS reporting preferred
Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 10 Lac
Name of post : Executive (IT)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/B Tech in computer science or Information Technology /MCA from reputed college/university
Experience : Minimum 4 years of experience in IT support & networking
Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 8 Lac
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Purchase)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/BTech (Civil/Mech/Electrical/Industrial Engg.)with diploma in material management preferable from reputed University/ Institute with good academic background
Experience : Minimum 7 years experience in a Mechanical/ Electrical / Heavy Engg. Industry
Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 16 Lac
Name of post : Senior Engineer (Mechanical)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from reputed institute with good academic background
Experience : Minimum 6 years experience in Pulp & Paper/ Hydrocarbon/ Chemical/ Fertilizer and Distillery industry
preferred
Maximum CTC (up to) (Rs.) : 8 Lac
How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply through online mode in www.abrpl.co.in
Last date for submission of the Bio Data is 15th July 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Apply Online : Click Here
