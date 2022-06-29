Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, AFS Tezpur

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, AFS Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

Name of post : PGT- Chemistry, Mathematics, History

Qualification :

Essential :

1. Two years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. OR

Master’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

a) PGT (English) – English

b) PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level.

c) PGT(Maths) – Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

d) PGT (Physics) – Physics/Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.

e) PGT (Chemistry) – Chemistry / Bio. Chemistry.

f) PGT (Biology) – Botany/ Zoology/Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences /Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Biology/ Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at graduation level.

g) PGT ( History) – History

h) PGT (Geography) – Geography

i) PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics.

j) PGT (Commerce) – Master’s degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degree of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

k) PGT (Political Science) – Political Science

2. B. Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized University.

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.

Name of post : TGT- Mathematics, Social Science

Qualification :

Essential :

1) Four year’s Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 % marks in aggregate;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The elective subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under:

a) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years

b) For TGT (English): English as a subject in all the three years.

c) For TGT (Maths): Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects:- Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science and Statistics.

d) For TGT (Science): Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry.

e) For TGT (Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

f) For TGT (Social Studies) Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper – II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

4) B. Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized University.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.

Salary :

PGT All Subject : Rs. 32500/- per month

TGT All subject : Rs.31250/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 4, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, AFS Tezpur

How to apply : Candidates can submit the Bio Data form that is available on the Vidyalaya website completed in all aspects along with all the original testimonials, self-attested Xerox copies and 02 (two) passport size photographs on

the date of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

