Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Gas Company Limited

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Managers, Assistant Managers and Officers in various disciplines.

Name of post : Manager (Sales & Marketing) / Assistant Manager (Sales & Marketing)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : E03 Grade : PB-IV (Rs. 30,000-1,10,000), Grade Pay – Rs.15,100/-

E02 Grade: PB-IV (Rs. 30,000-1,10,000), Grade Pay- Rs. 14,500/-

Essential Qualification :

1) Graduate Degree in any branch of Engineering from recognized Institute

AND

2) MBA / PGDM from recognized institute

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 5 years of post qualification work experience in Retail Marketing in Hydro Carbon Industry. Candidates having more than 10 years of work experience in required field may be considered for the post of Manager

Maximum Age (As on 30/06/2022) : 45 years / 40 years

Name of post : Manager (Land) / Assistant Manager (Land)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : E03 Grade : PB-IV (Rs. 30,000-1,10,000), Grade Pay – Rs.15,100/-

E02 Grade: PB-IV (Rs. 30,000-1,10,000), Grade Pay- Rs. 14,500/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor Degree in any discipline from recognized Institute. Candidates having LLB degree will get preference

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 5 (Five) years of extensive & fulltime work experience in handling & settlement of all land related issues like registration, mutation, demarcation, possession and conversion of land use in an organization like PSU/State Govt. /MNC. Candidates should be familiar with land acquisition, documentation and right of way regulations. Candidates having more than 10 years of work experience in required field may be considered for the Post of Manager

Maximum Age (As on 30/06/2022) : 45 years / 40 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : E02 Grade: PB-IV (Rs. 30,000-1,10,000), Grade Pay- Rs. 14,500/-

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized Institute.

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 5 (Five) years of total post qualification work experience in construction, including at least 3 (three) years experience in construction of CNG stations / Retail Outlets in Hydro Carbon sector / Oil Depot

Maximum Age (As on 30/06/2022) : 40 years

Name of post : Officer (Operations)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : E01 Grade: PB-IV(Rs.30,000-1,10,000), Grade Pay- Rs.13,900/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognized Institute. Candidates having MBA /PGDM (Operations) qualification from recognized institute will get preference

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 2 (Two) years of post qualification work experience in the field of Operations, Logistics & Supply Chain Management in Hydrocarbon Industry

Maximum Age (As on 30/06/2022) : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates must visit the website https://assamgas.org/ and send the filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents to the Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, Dist- Dibrugarh, PIN-786602 clearly super scribing the post applied for on or before July 11, 2022

The candidates meeting the requirements may also mail the filled up application form (scanned copy) along with all relevant documents to recruitment@agclgas.com as an advance copy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

