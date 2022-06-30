Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Anesthesiologist vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

No. of posts : 20

Department wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Economics : 1

English : 2

History : 1

Philosophy : 1

Political Science : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Botany : 4

Chemistry : 2

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Statistics : 3

Zoology : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Numaligarh Refinery Limited Recruitment 2022

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned / relevant / allied subjects from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

2. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar recognized test (like SLET / SET). Candidates who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may, are exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

3. The PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign university / institution / department with a ranking among the top 500 declared by a well-known and recognized ranking system such as Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Times Higher Education (THE) and others

How to apply : Candidates can send their completed applications in prescribed format along with necessary enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325 latest by July 21, 2022.

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1500/- (for UR category) and Rs. 1000/- (for other categories) by Demand Draft in favour of Registrar, Bhattadev University payable at State Bank of India, Pathsala Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Anesthesiologist vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya