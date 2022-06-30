Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Numaligarh Refinery Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Officer- Commercial (Trainee), Assistant Accounts Officer and Officer (Finance).

Name of post : Assistant Officer- Commercial (Trainee)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree in Commerce (M.Com) from a recognized University / Institute approved by UGC with a minimum 60% marks.

Experience : No experience is required for this post

Upper age limit (as on 01.06.2022): 32 years

Also read : Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

i) CA / CMA (Intermediate) pass and

ii) Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institute approved by UGC with a minimum of 60% marks

Experience : 3 years post qualification (Experience will be considered from the date of passing CA/CMA (Intermediate) exam)

Upper age limit (as on 01.06.2022): 32 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Manager, Assistant Manager and Officer vacancies in Assam Gas Company Limited

Name of post : Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Chartered Accountant/ Cost & Management Accountant, having Associate Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost Accountants of India

Experience : 3 years of post-qualification experience in Financial Functions in reputed Public or Private Sector Companies. Experience will be considered from the date of passing CA/CMA final exam

Upper age limit (as on 01.06.2022): 32 years

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.nrl.co.in/ up to 23:59 hrs on July 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Kharupetia College