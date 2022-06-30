Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant in the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies under a UNICEF project titled ‘Media as an Influencer and Catalyst of Change for Children’s Rights’

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA / PG Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism

Desirable : Knowledge of MS Office, Research and Data Analysis

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month (fixed pay)

How to apply : Candidates can send their application in plain paper along with CV mentioning email address, phone number etc. to Dr. Sayanika Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam within July 5, 2022

