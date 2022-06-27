Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six contractual positions for the MEITY sponsored project “M.Des Programme / Executive Development Programme in Electronic Product Design” at the Department of Design.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,650/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering with a 1st Class or equivalent grade and 3 to 5 Yrs. of experience.

Desirables: Experience in installation, testing, maintenance, and repairing industrial/consumer electronics products or experience as electronics product design engineer or experience in PCB/IC design or experience as electronics manufacturing system technician in any reputed public/private organization.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Bio-Statistician vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,650/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/ Plastic Technology with a 1st Class or equivalent grade and 3 to 5 Yrs. of experience.

Desirables: Experience in digital fabrication with knowledge in 3D printing and 3D scanning, or experience in plastic processing and testing or experience in CNC machine operating and CAD modelling in any reputed public/private organization

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 41,850/- per month

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Homeopathy Physician vacancy in ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati

Qualification : M.Sc. Electronics/Master degree (M.E./M.Tech) in Electronics Engineering with a 1st Class or equivalent grade and 1 -3 Yrs. of experience. OR B.Sc. Electronics / Bachelor degree (B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics Engineering with a 1st Class or equivalent grade and 3 -5 Yrs. of experience

Desirables: Experience in installation, testing, maintenance and repairing industrial/consumer electronics products or experience in PCB/IC design, analysis and manufacturing or experience in electronic prototyping platforms using Raspberry Pi, Arduino etc., in any reputed public/private organization.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 41,850/- per month

Qualification : Master degree (M.E./M.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering/Plastic Engineering/ Plastic Technology with a 1st Class or equivalent grade and 1-3 Yrs. of experience. OR Bachelor’s degree (B.E./B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering/Plastic Engineering/ Plastic Technology with a 1st Class or equivalent grade and 3-5 Yrs. of experience

Desirables: Experience in 3D printing and 3D scanning or CNC machine operation and programming or CAD modelling or plastic processing and technology or mould designing for plastic products, in any reputed public/private organization.

Also read : Assam Career : Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : An online interview over Google Meet will be held on 8th July 2022 from 9:30 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidates have to send an application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications since 10th standard and higher, experience(s), postal address, mobile no., email-id, etc. as a single pdf document along with softcopies of relevant documents on or before 4th July 2022 to the email address epdoffice.iitg@gmail.com with the subject line “Application for (Name of the Project Position)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Manipur Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Manipur University