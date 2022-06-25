Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bio-Statistician to work in a BIRAC-DBT sponsored project “To establish a ready network of clinical trial units across the National Cancer Grid to promote multi-centric collaborative research in the field of drug and device development.”

Name of post : Bio-Statistician

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Homeopathy Physician vacancy in ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati

Salary : Rs. 30, 083/- per month

Qualification : MSc in Statistics from a recognized university with minimum 2 years working experience with similar responsibility

Age : Below 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 7, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute , Guwahati (Administrative Block, OPD Building, 2nd Floor)

How to apply : Candidates may report for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022