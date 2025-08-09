Applications are invited for recruitment of over 900 vacant positions or jobs in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Executives in 2025.

Name of posts :

Junior Executive (Architecture)

Junior Executive (Engineering? Civil)

Junior Executive (Engineering? Electrical)

Junior Executive (Electronics)

Junior Executive (Information Technology)

No. of posts :

Junior Executive (Architecture) : 11

Junior Executive (Engineering? Civil) : 199

Junior Executive (Engineering? Electrical) : 208

Junior Executive (Electronics) : 527

Junior Executive (Information Technology) : 31

Eligibility Criteria :

Junior Executive (Architecture) : Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture. Appeared for GATE-2023/2024/2025

Junior Executive (Engineering? Civil) : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil. Appeared for GATE-2023/2024/2025

Junior Executive (Engineering? Electrical) : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical. Appeared for GATE-2023/2024/2025

Junior Executive (Electronics) : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications/ Electrical with specialization in Electronics. Appeared for GATE-2023/ 2024/ 2025

Junior Executive (Information Technology) : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technical in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ IT / Electronics. OR Masters in Computer Application

(MCA). Appeared for GATE-2023/ 2024/ 2025

Age Limit : Maximum age 27 years as on 27.09.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply ON?LINE through AAI’s Website www.aai.aero. Closing Date for On?Line Applications is 27.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here