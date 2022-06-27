Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University
Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Biotechnology.
Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Biotechnology
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : MSc in Biotechnology. As prescribed by UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject
Specialization : Molecular Biology, Medical Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering
Honorarium : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- only per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 6, 2022 at 11 AM in the Committee Room of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, Manipur University
How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Biotechnology, Manipur University, Canchipur-795003 between 10 AM and 11 AM on the same day.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
