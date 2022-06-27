Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Biotechnology.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Biotechnology

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Biotechnology. As prescribed by UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject

Also Read: Manipur Jobs : Apply for Creche-in-charge, Teacher and Helper vacancies in Manipur University

Specialization : Molecular Biology, Medical Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering

Honorarium : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- only per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 6, 2022 at 11 AM in the Committee Room of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Biotechnology, Manipur University, Canchipur-795003 between 10 AM and 11 AM on the same day.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Manipur Jobs : IIIT Senapati Recruitment