Applications are invited for various childcare based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for the posts of Creche-in-charge, Childcare worker/ teacher, Helper on contract basis in the Creche Centre.

Name of post : Creche-in-charge

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate, trained in childcare preferably through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD)

Name of post : Childcare Worker / Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass with training in Nursery Rhymes and childcare

Name of post : Helper

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10th pass

Honorarium :

i) Rs. 433/- per day for Creche-in-charge and Childcare Worker

ii) Rs. 360/- per day for Helper

Preferable Age : 30-40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th July 2022 in Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their Biodata along with photocopies of supporting documents to the Registrar, Manipur University between 10 AM to 11 AM on the same day

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

