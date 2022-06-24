Applications are invited for various childcare based positions in Manipur University.
Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for the posts of Creche-in-charge, Childcare worker/ teacher, Helper on contract basis in the Creche Centre.
Name of post : Creche-in-charge
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate, trained in childcare preferably through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD)
Name of post : Childcare Worker / Teacher
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 12th pass with training in Nursery Rhymes and childcare
Also read : IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Chief Risk Officer vacancy
Name of post : Helper
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 10th pass
Honorarium :
i) Rs. 433/- per day for Creche-in-charge and Childcare Worker
ii) Rs. 360/- per day for Helper
Also read : Indian Weightlifting Federation Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Scientific Support Staff vacancy
Preferable Age : 30-40 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th July 2022 in Manipur University
How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their Biodata along with photocopies of supporting documents to the Registrar, Manipur University between 10 AM to 11 AM on the same day
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2022