Applications are invited for various financial positions in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Risk Officer.

Name of post : Chief Risk Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate preferably with MBA(Finance) / Economics/ Risk Management

Desirable Qualification:

(i) Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management (FRM) from Global Association of Risk Professionals and/or

(ii) Designated as Chartered Accountant (CA) by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad, and/or

(iii) Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) awarded by CFA Institute

Work Experience : Minimum 20 years’ of Experience in a Bank (India/ Abroad)/ Financial Institution/ BFSI/ Economic Research with at least 4 to 5 years’ experience in Risk function of a Bank.

Annual CTC (approx.) : Consolidated remuneration based on experience, Seniority level etc. subject to deduction of taxes as applicable

Age Limit : Maximum 57 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their application to recruitment@idbi.co.in mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. Last date for submission of online applications is July 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

