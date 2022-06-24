IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various financial positions in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Risk Officer.

Name of post : Chief Risk Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate preferably with MBA(Finance) / Economics/ Risk Management

Desirable Qualification:

(i) Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management (FRM) from Global Association of Risk Professionals and/or

Also read : Manipur Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in IIIT Manipur

(ii) Designated as Chartered Accountant (CA) by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad, and/or

(iii) Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) awarded by CFA Institute

Work Experience : Minimum 20 years’ of Experience in a Bank (India/ Abroad)/ Financial Institution/ BFSI/ Economic Research with at least 4 to 5 years’ experience in Risk function of a Bank.

Also read : Indian Weightlifting Federation Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Scientific Support Staff vacancy

Annual CTC (approx.) : Consolidated remuneration based on experience, Seniority level etc. subject to deduction of taxes as applicable

Age Limit : Maximum 57 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their application to recruitment@idbi.co.in  mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. Last date for submission of online applications is July 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Professor vacancy in Tezpur University

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in