Applications are invited for various scientific support staff in Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).
Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Physiotherapist, Bio mechanist, Strength & Conditioning Expert, Nutritionist , Psychologist and Masseur.
Name of post : Physiotherapist
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month
Qualification : Master’s in Physiotherapy
Work Experience : Minimum 3 year of work experience as physiotherapist
Also read : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 200 vacancies
Name of post : Bio mechanist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Up to Rs. 1,00,000/- per month
Qualification : Master’s in Biomechanics/Biophysics/MPT Biomechanics/Sports Science from a recognized Indian or foreign university.
Work Experience : Minimum 2 Year of work experience at a recognized State / National level sports organization (Govt. or Private) working with teams/players
Name of post : Strength & Conditioning Expert
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month
Qualification : Bachelors or Masters in Sports and Exercise Science/Sports Science/Sports Coaching Or Any Graduation with ASCA Level-1 or above/CSCS/UK SCA accredited coach/Diploma in fitness training /Certificate course in Fitness Training from Government Institution.
Work Experience : Minimum 3 Year of work experience at a recognized State / National level sports organization (Govt. or Private) working with teams/players
Name of post : Nutritionist
Also read : SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 210 vacancies
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month
Qualification : M.Sc. (Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics) / M.Sc. (Food Science & Nutrition) / M.Sc. (Food and Nutrition Dietetics) / M.Sc. (Food Service Management & Dietetics) from a recognized University/ Institution.
Work Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience as Nutritionist
Name of post : Psychologist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month
Qualification : Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Applied Psychology / Developmental Psychology / Child Psychology from a recognized Indian or Foreign University
Work Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience as Psychologist
Name of post : Masseur
No. of posts : 1 (Female)
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Qualification : Passes 10+2 from recognized Board with certificate/ Skill development program for Masseur/ masseuse/ Massage Therapy/ Sports Masseur from recognized institution
Work Experience : Minimum 3 Year of work experience at a recognized State / National level sports organization (Govt. or Private) working with teams/players
How to apply : The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1xgTTMwNKP4SY-tqp1fUXK_5Za7r-
e1uQYr_LW3divBo/edit
Last date for online registration of applications is July 7, 2022 at 5 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Senior Resident vacancy in ESIC Guwahati