Applications are invited for various scientific support staff in Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Physiotherapist, Bio mechanist, Strength & Conditioning Expert, Nutritionist , Psychologist and Masseur.

Name of post : Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s in Physiotherapy

Work Experience : Minimum 3 year of work experience as physiotherapist

Name of post : Bio mechanist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Up to Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s in Biomechanics/Biophysics/MPT Biomechanics/Sports Science from a recognized Indian or foreign university.

Work Experience : Minimum 2 Year of work experience at a recognized State / National level sports organization (Govt. or Private) working with teams/players

Name of post : Strength & Conditioning Expert

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelors or Masters in Sports and Exercise Science/Sports Science/Sports Coaching Or Any Graduation with ASCA Level-1 or above/CSCS/UK SCA accredited coach/Diploma in fitness training /Certificate course in Fitness Training from Government Institution.

Work Experience : Minimum 3 Year of work experience at a recognized State / National level sports organization (Govt. or Private) working with teams/players

Name of post : Nutritionist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month

Qualification : M.Sc. (Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics) / M.Sc. (Food Science & Nutrition) / M.Sc. (Food and Nutrition Dietetics) / M.Sc. (Food Service Management & Dietetics) from a recognized University/ Institution.

Work Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience as Nutritionist

Name of post : Psychologist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000 – 80,000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Applied Psychology / Developmental Psychology / Child Psychology from a recognized Indian or Foreign University

Work Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience as Psychologist

Name of post : Masseur

No. of posts : 1 (Female)

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification : Passes 10+2 from recognized Board with certificate/ Skill development program for Masseur/ masseuse/ Massage Therapy/ Sports Masseur from recognized institution

Work Experience : Minimum 3 Year of work experience at a recognized State / National level sports organization (Govt. or Private) working with teams/players

How to apply : The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1xgTTMwNKP4SY-tqp1fUXK_5Za7r-

e1uQYr_LW3divBo/edit

Last date for online registration of applications is July 7, 2022 at 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

