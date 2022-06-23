Applications are invited for various technical, managerial and legal positions in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 294 vacant positions.

Name of post : Mechanical Engineer

No. of posts : 103

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Electrical Engineer

No. of posts : 42

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Electrical Engineering

Name of post : Instrumentation Engineer

No. of posts : 30

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Instrumentation Engineering

Name of post : Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 25

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Civil Engineering

Name of post : Chemical Engineer

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Chemical Engineering

Name of post : Information Systems Officer

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Computer Science /IT Engineering

Name of post : Safety Officer

No. of posts : 13

Essential Qualification :

a) 4-years full time regular engineering degree in Mechanical /Civil/ Instrumentation/ Electrical/Chemical

AND

b) A degree or diploma in industrial safety recognized by the concerned State Government for the purpose of appointment as Safety Officer as per their respective state factory rules

AND

c) Candidate must possess adequate knowledge of regional language

Name of post : Fire & Safety Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Full time regular BE/ BTech in Fire or Fire & Safety Engineering and possesses a full time Diploma or Certificate in Industrial Safety or equivalent of duration not less than one year awarded by any University incorporated under the Central or State legislations or Department of Technical Education or Board of Technical Education of any State /Government of India or from Regional Labour Institute or Central Labour Institute. Adequate knowledge of Marathi language

Name of post : Quality Control Officer

No. of posts : 27

Essential Qualification : 2 Years full time regular M.Sc. In Chemistry (Analytical / Physical / Organic/Inorganic)

Name of post : Blending Officer

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : 2 Years full time regular M.Sc. In Chemistry (Analytical / Physical / Organic/Inorganic)

Name of post : Chartered Accountant

No. of posts : 15

Essential Qualification : Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) along with completion of mandatory Articleship and Membership of ICAI.

Name of post : HR Officer

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification : 2-years full time Post-graduate Degree/Equivalent course in HR/Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/Psychology or MBA with specialization in HR/Personnel Management

Name of post : Welfare Officer-Visakh Refinery

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a) A Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or in Law of any university;

b) A Post Graduate Degree or Diploma covering Labour Legislations with case Law, Industrial Relations, Personnel

Management, HRM and other allied subjects with Labour Welfare, as special subject, of not less than two years duration, conducted by a University of the State of Andhra Pradesh or recognized by Govt. Andhra Pradesh AND

c) Adequate knowledge of Telugu language

Name of post : Welfare Officer-Mumbai Refinery

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree or Diploma in Social Science recognized by State Government of Maharashtra. AND Candidate should have adequate knowledge of Marathi Language.

Name of post : Law Officer

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after 12th Standard

Name of post : Law Officer-HR

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after 12th Standard

Name of post : Manager/ Sr.Manager – Electrical

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : 4-years full time regular engineering course in Electrical Engineering

Selection Procedure : The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting and selection tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers) etc

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/ from 1200 hrs on 23rd June 2022 till 2359 hrs on 22nd July 2022

Application Fees : SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs.180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

