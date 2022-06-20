Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in Humanities and Basic Sciences ( Economics).

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Humanities and Basic Sciences (Economics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Economics and MA/MSc in Economics with 60% or equivalent CGPA

Desirable Experience: Minimum one year will be preferred in Teaching / Research / Industry.

Desirable Requirement: Candidates having PhD from centrally funded Universities / Institutions will be preferred. The persons with higher qualifications & good academic record shall be given preference.

Pay : Rs. 1500/- Per Hour. A minimum of 3 classes per Paper is required to be taken per week. The number of class works will be limited to the number of credits/ hours per semester given in the curriculum of B.Tech (ECE/CSE) are minimum.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format in hard copy along with relevant support documents to the Director, IIIT Manipur, Mantripukhri, lmphal East – 795002. Application shall be boldly labelled ‘Application for the post of Guest Faculty (Economics)’ on the envelope of the application.

The last date for submission of application is 27/06/2022 up to 14.00 Hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

