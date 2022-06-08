Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Sports University Imphal.

National Sports University Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor (Physical Education) in the Department of Physical Education.

Name of post : Professor (Physical Education)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 14 in Pay Matrix of 7th CPC

Qualification & Experience :

Essential qualifications:

1. Master Degree in Physical Education (M.P.Ed)/Master in Physical Education and Sports (M.P.E.S) with a minimum of 55% of Marks or its equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed.

2. Ph.D. in the relevant disciplines or equivalent published work.

3. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor / Associate Professor /Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the University / National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

4. A minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC – listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2 (UGC regulation 2018).

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in above) / industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten year’s experience.

Desirable: Experience in educational administration, examination, design of new curricula and course, training and orientation.

How to apply : Candidates can send filled in application with all necessary self-attested copy of testimonial certificate, supporting documents etc. in an envelope duly superscribed “Application for the post of Professor (Physical Education)” to The Registrar, National Sports University, Olympic Bhavan, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex ,Imphal-795001, preferably through speed post/registered post on or before July 10, 2022.

Application Fee: All application must be accompanied with non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/-for all candidates and Rs. 400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates payable directly to HDFC Bank, Chingmeirong Branch, Account No. 50100366687337, IFSC:HDFC0004744 in favour of National Sports University 01. Transaction slip for the fee deposited must be enclosed along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

