Applications are invited for over 8000 vacant managerial posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Name of post : Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

No. of posts : 4483

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s

Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer

Age Limit : Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1994 and later than 01.06.2004 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)

No. of posts : 2676

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s.

Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer

Age Limit : Above 18 years – Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1992 and later than 31.05.2004 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)

No. of posts : 745

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy

Experience : Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II (Information Technology Officer)

No. of posts : 57

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc

Experience : One year (in the relevant field)

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II (Chartered Accountant)

No. of posts : 19

Educational Qualification : Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Experience : One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II (Law Officer)

No. of posts : 18

Educational Qualification : Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Experience : Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

No. of posts : 10

Educational Qualification : Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution

Experience : One Year (in the relevant field)

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

No. of posts : 6

Educational Qualification : MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

Experience : One Year (in the relevant field)

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)

No. of posts : 12

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Experience : Two Years (in the relevant field)

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1990 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)

No. of posts : 80

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1982 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : Online examination, Common Interview and Provisional Allotment in Regional Rural Banks

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ibps.in/ up to June 27, 2022

Application Fees :

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

