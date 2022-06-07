Applications are invited for various teaching positions on contractual basis in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Electrical Engineering, Pharmacy and Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Accountant vacancies in GIMT Tezpur

Department wise vacancies :

Electrical Engineering : 1

Pharmacy : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master degree with at least 55% marks and cleared NET / SLET in concerned department.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 14, 2022 from 11 AM in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview with original documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022