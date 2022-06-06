Jobs in Meghalaya IIM Shillong Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate for the project titled “Cross-Border Business Alliances Between Indian and South-African Firms: Investment, Trade, Human Resource & Policy Implications in Cross Cultural Context”.

Name of post : Research Associate

Also Read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Recruitment 2022

Name of project : Joint research project “Cross-Border Business Alliances Between Indian and South-African Firms: Investment, Trade, Human Resource & Policy Implications in Cross-Cultural Context”

Essential Qualification: Ph.D with Postgraduate in management/social sciences/environmental science discipline with minimum 55% marks and skills in handling statistical analysis and softwares. Scholar having quality publications will be given preference.

Remuneration: Rs. 20000/- PM for Research Associate (as per institutional norms).

How to apply : Candidates can apply by sending their updated CV along with a cover letter mentioning the post applied for to Email: vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in . Last date for applying via email is 12 June 2022 (5 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for teaching positions in Army Public School Happy Valley