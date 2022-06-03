Applications are invited for various project based positions in Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society.

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Managers and District Functional Specialist.

Name of post : Project Manager-Financial Inclusion

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 32000/- per month + Allowances

Qualification : PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Science/Business Management – Finance/ Commerce from recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 5 years experience in Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation programmes.

Name of post : Project Manager-Social Inclusion and Social Development

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 32000/- per month + Allowances

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in RD/RDAP/ Social Work/ MBA from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience :

Minimum 5 years working experience in Rural Development Sector/Projects, Preferably in Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Community Organization.

Minimum of 3 years working with Govt. promoted Organization(s).

Name of post : District Functional Specialist-Livelihoods Promotion

No. of posts : 11

Pay : Rs. 27000/- per month + Allowances

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Agri./ Horti./ RDAP /Forestry from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience :

Minimum 3 years experience in Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation Programmes, should have worked for SHGs/Community organizations/ Cooperatives

Experience in Livelihoods related projects.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the link provided on the MSRLS website (msrls.nic.in) under Quick links.

The last date for submission of the application is 15th June 2022 up to 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

