National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant on short contract basis.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 35,400/- per month

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/Information Technology from recognized university or institution.

2. Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in Economics/Statistics from recognized university or institution.

3. Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in Textile Technology from recognized university or Institution.

4. Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in Mass Communication from recognized university or institution.

5. Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in Engineering/Technology from recognized university or institution.

Experience : Candidates with Bachelor’s degree need to have three years of experience in Academic Administration in a recognized University/Institution or in research or in relevant industry.

Candidates with Master’s degree need to have one year experience in Academic Administration in a recognized University/Institution or in research or in relevant industry.

Age Limit : 30 Years (Maximum upper age-limit for NIFT employees may be relaxed up to five years or total length of service rendered (on regular and/or long-term contract basis) whichever is less).

How to apply : Application forms can be downloaded from the website (http://www.nift.ac.in/shillong/careers ).

Applications, duly filled, in the prescribed proforma should be addressed and sent to the National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Umsawli, Mawpat, Shillong – 793012, Meghalaya in a sealed envelope super scribed with “Application for the post of ___________________”.

Self -attested copies of certificates and testimonials as educational qualifications/caste/experience etc. should be attached with the applications form. Advance copy of the application may be sent to Establishment Department email id establishment.shillong@nift.ac.in / jointdirector.shillong@nift.ac.in

Those candidates who are employed in Govt/Semi Govt./Autonomous Bodies etc. should send their applications through proper channel along with “No Objection Certificate” from their employer.

The last date for receipt of application form is June 13, 2022 before 04:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

