Applications are invited for various research based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow in the GBPNIHESD, Almora, Uttarakhand sponsored NHMS project ‘Inventory of Wild Mushrooms of Nagaland, Nutritional Assessment, Cultivation of Few Commercially Viable Edible Mushrooms and Products Development for Sustainable Livelihood of Rural Tribal.’

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Inventory of Wild Mushrooms of Nagaland, Nutritional Assessment, Cultivation of Few Commercially Viable Edible Mushrooms and Products Development for Sustainable Livelihood of Rural Tribal

Qualification : First Class Master Degree in Botany / Life Sciences / Biotechnology

Desirable : Experience in Biotechnology / Physiology / Microbiology research and field work.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month + 8% HRA for 1st and 2nd year, and Rs. 23,000/- per month + 8% HRA for 3rd year.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th June 2022 at 12:30 PM in the Department of Botany, Nagaland University, Lumami.

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV in advance to Dr. A. Paul, Principal Investigator by email to apaul@nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

