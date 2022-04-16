Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under a DBT sponsored project ‘Studies on Selected Bromo-Organic Compounds to Assess their Antibacterial and Antioxidant Properties.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Studies on Selected Bromo-Organic Compounds to Assess their Antibacterial and Antioxidant Properties

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry, Microbiology or Biochemistry

Salary : As per DBT project guidelines

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th April, 2022 at 12:30pm in the Department of Chemistry, Nagaland University, Lumami-798627, Nagaland

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

