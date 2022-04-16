Applications are invited for various managerial positions in HIL (India) Limited.

HIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager-Finance, Finance Manager, Marketing Officer (Coordination) and Officer (Accounts).

Name of post : General Manager-Finance

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.36600-3%-62000 (Pre-revised)

Eligibility Criteria : Should be a Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant with 16 years post-professional qualifications experience in a responsible capacity out of which 5 years must have been in a senior managerial position of a manufacturing Unit whose turnover is not less than Rs.500 Crores. Candidate from PSUs should have experience of working at least for 2 years in the immediate lower pay scale of Rs.32900-3%-58000(pre-revised IDA scale). Knowledge of SAP is desirable

Maximum Age Limit : 52 years

Name of post : Finance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.29100-3%-54500 (Pre-revised)

Eligibility Criteria : Should be a Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant with 12 years post-professional qualifications experience in a responsible capacity in a manufacturing Unit. Candidate from PSUs should have experience of working at least for 2 years in the immediate lower pay scale of Rs.24900-3%-50500(pre-revised IDA scale). Knowledge of SAP is desirable

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Marketing Officer (Coordination)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 16400-3%-40500 (Pre-revised)

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate with MBA (Marketing) with 1 year experience in Marketing/ Coordination/ Corporate Communication

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Officer (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 16400-3%-40500 (Pre-revised)

Eligibility Criteria : CA / ICWA / MBA (Finance) from recognized University with one year post qualification experience in line executive work experience, working experience in SAP will be preferred.

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to General Manager (HR & Admn.) I/c, HIL (India) Limited, SCOPE Complex, Core-6, 2nd Floor, 7, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003 within April 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

