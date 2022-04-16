Applications are invited for various Group A, Group B and Group C positions in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various Group A, Group B and Group C positions to be filled up by Direct Recruitment / Deputation basis.

Name of post : Director (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-12 (Rs.78800- 209200)

Eligibility Criteria :

Officer holding analogous post on regular basis; or

Officer with five years‘ regular service in the level-11 (Rs.67700- 208700) in the pay matrix; or

Officers with ten years‘ regular service in the level-10 (Rs.56100- 177500) in the pay matrix; or

Officers with ten years’ combined regular service in the level-11 and level-10 in the pay matrix

Educational & other qualifications required for the post: Bachelor‘s Degree in Law/ LLB from a recognized university

Maximum Age Limit: 56 years (On the closing date of the on-line registration of the applications)

Name of post : Assistant Director (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-10 (56100-177500)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with English/Hindi medium and Hindi/English as subjects at the Degree level; and

(ii) Five years’ experience of terminological work in Hindi and/or translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Director (Administration & Finance) – For Administration

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-10 (56100-177500)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Master of Business Administration (with Personnel specialization) of two years‘ duration from a recognized university/ All India Council for Technical Education approved Institution; or Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource Management of two years‘ duration from a recognized university/ All India Council for Technical Education approved Institution; and

(ii) Three years‘ experience in the relevant field in Central/ State/ Union Territory Government or Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-10 (56100-177500)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Masters of Business Administration (Marketing) or Master‘s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication or Master‘s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution; and

(ii) Five years’ experience in the field of Marketing / Mass Communication / Social Work in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 28

Pay : Level-6 (35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Degree from a recognized University;

(b) Computer Proficiency Test: The candidate should be proficient at least upto Level-6 of National Skill Qualification Framework. The test shall be qualifying in nature; and

(c) Shorthand test in English or Hindi comprising dictation test at hundred words per minute for seven minutes which the candidates shall be required to transcribe in forty five minutes (English dictation) and in sixty minutes (Hindi dictation) and knowledge of computer. Visually disabled candidates having disability of forty percent and above will be required to transcribe the matter in seventy minutes for English shorthand test and in ninety minutes for Hindi shorthand test. Permissible mistakes: five percent. The permissible mistakes shall be relaxable upto ten percent, if adequate number of qualified candidates (i.e. with five per cent mistakes) are not available in any category against the vacancies advertised

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Assistant Section Officer

No. of posts : 47

Pay : Level-6 (35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; and

(ii) Computer Proficiency Test: The candidate should be proficient at least upto Level-6 of National Skill Qualification Framework. The test shall be qualifying in nature; and

(iii) Qualifying Skill Test in Computer Proficiency

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Assistant (Computer Aided Design)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level-6 (35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria : Bachelor‘s Degree in Science with five years‘ experience in Auto CAD and working knowledge of typography; or

Bachelor‘s Degree in Science with five years‘ experience in Auto CAD and draftsmanship in the relevant discipline; or

Diploma in Engineering in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical with five years‘ experience in Auto CAD and draftsmanship in the relevant discipline.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 22

Pay : Level-4 (25500-81100)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University;

(ii) Computer Proficiency Test: The candidate should be proficient at least uptoLevel-5 of National Skill Qualification Framework. The test shall be qualifying in nature; and

(iii) Shorthand Test: English/Hindi Shorthand test at the speed of eighty words per minute which the candidates shall have to transcribe on Computer in fifty or sixty five minutes, respectively. Visually disabled candidates having disability of forty percent and above will be required to transcribe the matter in seventy minutes for English shorthand test and in ninety minutes for Hindi shorthand test. Permissible mistakes: five percent. The permissible mistakes shall be relaxable upto ten percent, if adequate number of qualified candidates (i.e. with five percent mistakes) are not available in any category against the vacancies advertised.

Maximum Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Senior Secretariat Assistant

No. of posts : 100

Pay : Level-4 (25500-81100)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University; and

(ii) Qualifying Skill Test in Computer Proficiency consisting of: (a) Word Processing Test – 2000 Key Depressions in fifteen minutes; (b) Test in Spread Sheets on Microsoft Excel – fifteen minutes; and (c) Test in Power Point (Microsoft PowerPoint) – fifteen Minutes

Maximum Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Horticulture Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 (19900-63200)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized board or institute.

(ii) Shall be familiar with the job.

Maximum Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 47 [ Mechanical : 19, Chemical : 18, Microbiology : 10]

Pay : Level-6 (35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria :

For Mechanical Discipline: Three years diploma in Mechanical with minimum sixty per cent marks (fifty per cent marks for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes).

For Chemical Discipline : Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Chemistry as one of the main subject) with minimum sixty percent marks (fifty percent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes)

For Microbiology Discipline : Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Microbiology as one of the main subject) with minimum sixty percent marks (fifty percent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes)

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Senior Technician

No. of posts : 25 [ Carpenter : 6, Welder : 2, Plumber : 3, Fitter : 3, Turner : 5, Electrician : 6]

Pay : Level-4 (25500-81100)

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Matric or its equivalent;

(ii) Industrial Training Institute Certificate in any of the following trades: (a) Electrician; (b) Fitter; (c) Carpenter; (d) Plumber; (e) Turner; (f) Welder (the Welder should be also having passed the Welders’ Qualifying Test as per the relevant Indian Standard or its equivalent); and

(iii) Two years’ practical experience in the respective trade after having obtained the Industrial Training Institute Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in the relevant trade.

Maximum Age Limit : 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bis.gov.in/ from 19 April 2022 (00:00 hrs) to midnight of 09 May 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

