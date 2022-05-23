Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Happy Valley.

Army Public School Happy Valley is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Maths : 1

Physical Education Teacher : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Assistant Librarian and Research Assistant vacancies in Sibsagar Commerce College

Qualification :

English : Graduate (With the subject in which the employment is sought), B.Ed and equivalent with 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more in Post-Graduation in the subject, the candidature will be valid. Preference will be given to candidates who have qualified OST, CTET/TET with 60% Marks.

Maths : Graduate (With the subject in which the employment is sought), B.Ed and equivalent with 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more in Post-Graduation in the subject, the candidature will be valid. Preference will be given to candidates who have qualified OST, CTET/TET with 60% Marks.

Physical Education Teacher : Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed or D.P.Ed awarded by a recognized University/Institution after training of minimum one academic session, provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is at least a university degree or Bachelor of Sports, Humanities and Physical Education of Haryana Agriculture University, Hissar. Preference will be given to candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

PRT : 2

Computer Science : 1

Art & Craft : 1

Qualification :

PRT : Graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed)/B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. Preference will be given to CTET/TET qualified candidates with 60% Marks and candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES.

Computer Science : B.Tech in Computer Science/B.Sc in Computer Science/B.Sc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognized Institution . Preference will be given to candidates qualifying the Online Screening Exam (OST) conducted by AWES

Art & Craft : Master Degree in Fine Arts (With Painting Specialization). OR Graduate in Fine Art/Art/Drawing and Painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years of Diploma from a recognized Institute/University. OR Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Sr. Sec School Certificate Examination with minimum 5 years (full time) /7 years Part time diploma in Fine Arts/ Painting/ Drawing and Painting from a recognized Institute /University.

Also Read: Jobs in Meghalaya : North East Regional Institute of Education Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : As on 01 April of the year of Appointment, the age of the candidate should be :

(a) Fresh Candidate (No Experience) – Below 40 yrs.

(b) Experienced candidates (incl ESM) – Below 57 yrs.

How to apply : Candidates can send hard copy of their applications in prescribed form available at www.apshappyvalley.co.in. The application forms must be accompanied along with a DD for Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School Happy Valley payable at Shillong. Candidates are to deposit the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts to Army Public School, 58 GTC Happy Valley, Mawshbuit Sweet Falls Road, Shillong, Meghalaya 793007 by June 5, 2022 till 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

Also Read: Jobs in Meghalaya : Meghalaya Basin Development Authority Recruitment 2022