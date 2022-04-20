Manipur Jobs IIIT Senapati Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Senior Research Assistants (SRA), Junior Research Assistants (JRA) and Office Assistant for the project “ISHAAN: A system for Bidirectional Machine Translation between 1) English and Assamese, Bodo, Manipuri, Nepali 2) Manipuri and Hindi 3) Assamese and Bodo”

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : ME/MTech in CSE or BE/BTech with GATE in CSE. Minimum 4 years of experience working in technical projects.

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment

Desirable : Experience in R&D projects. Good programming skills

Name of post : SRA (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : ME/MTech in CSE or BE/BTech with GATE in CSE. Minimum 2 years of research experience

Desirable : Technical experience in R&D projects. Good programming skills. GATE qualified.

Also read: Nagaland Jobs : Nagaland University Recruitment

Name of post : JRA (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : ME/MTech in CSE or BE/BTech with GATE in CSE.

Desirable : Technical experience in R&D projects. Good programming skills. GATE qualified.

Name of post : SRA (Language)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : PhD in Linguistics or PG in Linguistics with minimum 2 years of experience in R&D projects. Fluent in Manipuri and English/Hindi.

Desirable : Experience in R&D projects.Basic computer skills.

Also Read: Manipur Jobs : High Court of Manipur Recruitment

Name of post : JRA (Language: corpus + annotation)

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : Graduate or higher in Hindi/English/Manipuri preferably with a degree in Linguistics. Fluent in Manipuri and

English/Hindi

Desirable : Experience in R&D projects. Basic computer skills.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : Graduate with minimum 6 months of experience in R&D projects.

Desirable : Basic computer skills

How to apply : Candidates can send filled in application form (download from the website) along with the supporting documents physically at the institute office i.e. at Indian Institute Of Information Technology Senapati, Mantripukhri, Imphal – 795002, Manipur or by email at iiitmrecruitment@gmail.com clearly stating the name of post applied for in the subject.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here