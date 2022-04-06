Applications are invited for the posts of Masalchi in High Court of Manipur.
The High Court of Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant post of Masalchi.
Name of post : Masalchi
No. of posts : 3
Pay Scale : L-1 (Rs. 15700-50000) of MS (ROP), 2019 P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules
Qualification :
i) Matriculate (Class X) passed from a recognized Board
ii) Three years’ experience in cooking in a high rated Hotel / Restaurants / Canteens / Officers’ Mess
iii) Working knowledge of Hindi, English and Manipuri
iv) Experience of Housekeeping in Kitchen
v) Must be free from contagious diseases and have a sound health
Age : Maximum age shall be 38 years and minimum age shall be 18 years on the last date of receipt of application. Maximum age is relaxable by 5 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes and by 3 years in case of candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://hcmimphal.nic.in/.
Opening of Online Registration and Submission of Application Form : 18-04-2022 ( 11 AM)
Closing of Online Registration and Submission of Application Form : 04-05-2022 (4 PM)
Application Fees :
- Rs. 800/- for UR / OBC candidates
- Rs. 600/- for ST / SC candidates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
