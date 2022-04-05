Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Manager in Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation (MMDC) Limited.

Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation (MMDC) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce with three years articleship training under practicing Chartered Accountants or CA / IcoAI intermediate.

Skills : God working knowledge of Tally, MS Office & Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, managerial skills, good written and verbal communication skill etc.

Pay Level : Consolidated pay Rs. 55000/- to 68000/- per month based on experience (No other allowances will be paid).

Age Limit : Minimum age 21 years and Maximum age as per the revised age norms of the State Government as of 01.01.2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application in Standard format along with required testimonials to the office of the Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., DMR’s Campus, Risa Colony, Shillong — 793003, Meghalaya. Last date for submission of applications is April 27, 2022

Application Fees : Rs: 500/- (Rs. 250/- for SC/CT) by Demand Draft in favour of Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation Limited, Payable at Shillong

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

