North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Manager in the project ”Centre Of Excellence For Application Of Technologies On Child And Maternal Health Under DBT

(Department Of Biotechnology, New Delhi) Twinning Program Between IIT Bombay And North East States.”

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate with knowledge of data entry work.

Experience :

I. Preference will be given to candidate having prior working experience in similar project.

II. Good knowledge of computer application or business intelligence tools / data management

Age Limit : Up to 30 years

How to apply : Candidates may email their detailed CV to the email ID: pathologyneigrihms@gmail.com latest by April 8, 2022 midnight.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here