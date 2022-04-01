Applications are invited for the positions of Guest Faculty in North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Lecturers at its campuses in Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Guest Lecturer in Horticulture

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Master degree in Floriculture & landscaping.

2. The candidates shall be NET Qualified.

Desirable:

1. Doctoral degree in Floriculture & landscaping.

2. The candidates shall have active teaching/research experiences.

Salary : The remuneration shall be @ Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 12 , 2022 at 11.30 A.M in the office of the Pro-vice chancellor, NEHU, Tura Campus

Also read : Arunachal Pradesh Jobs : Apply for Guest faculty posts in Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Guest Lecturer in Horticulture

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Master degree in Floriculture & landscaping.

2. The candidates shall be NET Qualified.

Desirable:

1. Doctoral degree in Floriculture & landscaping.

2. The candidates shall have active teaching/research experiences.

Salary : The remuneration shall be @ Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 12 , 2022 at 11.30 A.M in the office of the Pro-vice chancellor, NEHU, Tura Campus

Name of post : Guest Lecturer in Department of Tourism and Hotel Management

No. of posts : 2

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Masters degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Tourism / Hospitality / Hotel Management /in allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign university /institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Salary : The remuneration shall be @ Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Assistant positions in Bhattadev University

How to apply :

For the post of Guest Lecturer in the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, candidates can submit their applications, curriculum vitae and supporting documents to the Office of Dr. Saurabh Kumar Dixit, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Tourism & Hotel Management, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong-793022 within April 8, 2022

For the post of Guest Lecturer in Horticulture, candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with detailed bio-data along with the list of all publications, awards, original documents (Mark sheets/Transcripts/PDC of X th, XIIth, B.Sc. (Agri./Hort), M.Sc., Ph.D. and NET certificate) and dissertations of M.Sc. & Ph.D.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment