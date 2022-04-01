Applications are invited for the post of Guest Faculty in Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Social Work.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M.A in Social Work/MSW with minimum 55% mark (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian / foreign university

2. Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test- NET / SET / SLET.

3. Candidates who have been awarded PhD shall be exempted from the requirement of NET / SET / SLET.

Desirable Qualification : One year experience of Working in the field with an Autonomous/Independent /Non-Government organization along with mandatory Field Work Component at Master’s Level will be the desirable qualification.

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh , Itanagar.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for a walk in interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, Specialization etc. with original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

