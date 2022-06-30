Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kharupetia College Assam.

Kharupetia College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 and relaxation for SC / ST /OBC /MOBC /PWD as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam (may be downloaded from the official website of Kharupetia College https://kharupetiacollege.in/ ) along with complete bio-data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards to the Principal / Secretary, GB, Kharupetia College, Kharupetia, Darrang , PIN-784115 within July 14, 2022.

An application fee of Rs. 1500/- is to be paid through Net Banking bearing A/C No. 7070010001961, IFSC Code PUNB0RRBAGB, A/C Name : Kharupetia College

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

