Applications are invited for various project based positions under Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant purely on temporary and short term contract basis for its Project located at Kaziranga National Park, Assam which is coordinated by the Tezpur University.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Metflux Project Field Observation)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. or 3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology

Desirable Qualification : Basic knowledge of atmospheric instrumentation / sensors, field experience in remote areas.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : Up to 50 years as on 1st July 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed by 05 years for SC/ST, 03 years for OBC, 10 years for physically handicapped and as per rule for ex-servicemen.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th July 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring the filled in application form, original certificates, marksheets, Aadhar card, pan card, along with photocopy of each document at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

